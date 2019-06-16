



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tornado warnings in some parts of the Pittsburgh area tonight brought high winds, hail, and trees down north and east of the city.

Things could have been a lot worse but if you were in the path of tonight’s storms there was plenty of reason to proceed with caution.

The National Weather Service issued back to back tornado warnings for parts of Butler, Mercer, Armstrong and Clarion Counties. There were some reports of minor damage in these locations, but North of Pittsburgh in Sharon, Mercer County and beyond, the weather had many seeking cover.

The first reports of ominous clouds, steady rain and wind was a first-hand account from KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin who was in Mercer County tonight as the tornado warnings swept through.

The rain was pooling on the roads and the wind was whipping. Some viewers even reported hail.

Another viewer in Sharon, Mercer County took this photo of a huge tree down in her yard.

You can see the tree’s large roots were ripped from the ground and part of that tree landed on the roof of the home causing damage.

Some other viewers reported numerous trees down along State Route 62 in Mercer.

Hazardous weather was also reported in Butler County in the wake of the tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh.

According to the Butler Eagle multiple structures were damaged in the area of Parker Pike in Parker Township, Butler County.

There also reports of multiple trees and power lines down.

More photos were sent to KDKA by a viewer in Parker, Armstrong County who is also a volunteer firefighter in that community. A tree that fell in his yard on South Jackson Avenue.

Also In Parker, Armstrong County, there are reports that a possible tornado moved through the area.

The National Weather Service will issue that determination tomorrow there are also reports of one in Rimersburg, Clarion County. Franklin Police Department in Venango County confirmed a large tree toppled onto a house on Edwin Circle and there are many scattered reports of damage in the Warren Ohio area, outside of Youngstown.