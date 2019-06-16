  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Clarion County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Tornado Warning, weather


MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has extended a tornado warning for Clarion County effective until 6:45 p.m.

Sligo, Callensburg, and Parker are all in the area of warning.

Residents are urged to take cover. Move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

