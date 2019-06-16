Comments
Residents are urged to take cover. Move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has extended a tornado warning for Clarion County effective until 6:45 p.m.
Tornado Warning including Rimersburg PA, Parker PA, Sligo PA until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/EeyvaoqAL5
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 16, 2019
Sligo, Callensburg, and Parker are all in the area of warning.
