PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Rivers Arts Festival-goers had quite the view from VisitPittsburgh’s newest exhibit.
They unveiled their eight-foot tall parking chair. It was set up so people could sit on it, take pictures, rest and of course, take selfies.
“The parking chair obviously is a homage to the infamous Pittsburgh parking chair and we’re even showing that chair as a sign of inclusiveness in Pittsburgh,” said Tom Loftus, Chief Marketing Officer for VisitPittsburgh. “But the act of offering a chair is a universal sign of hospitality.”
The chair is part of the national campaign “Pull Up A Chair, You’re Welcome Here” for the upcoming Mister Rogers movie.