BURGETTSTOWN Pa. (KDKA) – A two vehicle accident, involving a car and a water truck, left one dead in Washington County.
Smithfield Township Police said they responded to an accident at 266 Smith Township State Road in the area of Grandma Mary’s Daycare.
They say the accident involved a sedan and a water truck.
They report that the driver of the car was taken to Weirton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
According to police, a passenger in the car was LifeFlighted to UPMC with unknown injuries.
As for the truck driver, police say he was taken by ambulance to Washington Hospital for an evaluation.
The cause of the accident is unknown, and police are continuing to investigate.