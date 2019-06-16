SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead and two are injured after a car accident in Westmoreland County.

The accident occurred on Mars Hill Road when police say one driver was trying to pass another.

They say while trying to pass, the passing vehicle hit the other.

The police say that vehicle then struck a telephone pole.

The driver and two other passengers were transported to a local hospital.

According to police, a male was later pronounced dead.

They say the driver of the passed car was not hurt and declined medical treatment.