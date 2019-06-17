



JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A bear was spotted wandering around a driveway, just yards from a house, in Jefferson Hills.

KDKA viewer Ed Brueggman sent in a video of a bear right outside his house on Waterman Road.

In the video, the bear walks down a stone pathway then plants itself down in some mulch.

The bear then begins licking something in the garden.

“The thing that surprised me was he was not afraid of me in the least,” Brueggman said in an email.

🐻HOPE YOU’RE HAVING A BEAR-Y GOOD NIGHT🐻 KDKA viewer Ed Brueggman sent in this video of a bear he spotted right outside his window. pic.twitter.com/inQwCMUX5S — KDKA (@KDKA) June 18, 2019

“I was outside about 25 feet away clapping, yelling at it and it could have cared less.”

This bear sighting follows a string of sightings in the Pittsburgh area that happened last week.

South Hills Cooperative Animal Control, which is located about half an hour from Jefferson Hills, made a Facebook post that talked about what you should do if you see a bear.

In the post, they say you should bring your bird feeders in, put unsecured trash in your garage, and stop feeding other animals like deer and cats outside.

They say the most important thing you can do to keep yourself and the bear safe is to make sure the bear keeps moving.