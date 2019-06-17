  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

(Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.

The news was announced via a CNN report voiced by Cooper. CNN reported that she died at her home and was suffering from advanced stomach cancer.

For more on this developing story, visit CBS New York at this link.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

