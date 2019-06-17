PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After breaking out in the month of May, Josh Bell’s success has really stuck with fans of the MLB.
The Pirates first baseman currently leads all National League players at the position for the All-Star Game as fan voting continues.
“🚨 All-Star Ballot Update🚨 Josh Bell still leads all NL first basemen. KEEP VOTING 5x a day 👉 pirates.com/vote #BELLieve”
As of Monday afternoon, Bell has accrued 1,106,186 votes. That is roughly an 84,000 vote lead over Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.
The only other Pirates player on the National League All-Star leader board is outfielder Melky Cabrera, who currently sits in 16th place with 252,384 votes.
The primary voting ends Friday at 4:00 p.m. The top three vote-getters at each position for each league will make the roster. The MLB’s 90th All-Star Game takes place in Cleveland on Tuesday, July 9th.