Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Police, Police Chief, Schenley Bridge, Scott Schubert


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Chief was able to share a sweet photo with the person it means the most to, thanks to the power of the internet and social media.

Over the weekend, Police Chief Schubert posted a photo on social media featuring a lock, the Schenley Bridge and Hamerschlag Hall in the background against a sky at dusk.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert/Twitter)

The lock in the picture had a romantic inscription: “It’s you that I love. Nathan & Marguerite Always.”

Police Chief Schubert shared the photo and asked if anyone knew who had placed the lock on the bridge. He said he wanted to share the amazing shot with them.

In a tweet, he thanks the people of Pittsburgh and KDKA for helping unite him with the owner of the lock.

He says the meaning of the lock is truly heartwarming.

Now, the owner has a 16×20 print of the photo to always cherish.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s