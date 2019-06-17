



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Chief was able to share a sweet photo with the person it means the most to, thanks to the power of the internet and social media.

Over the weekend, Police Chief Schubert posted a photo on social media featuring a lock, the Schenley Bridge and Hamerschlag Hall in the background against a sky at dusk.

The lock in the picture had a romantic inscription: “It’s you that I love. Nathan & Marguerite Always.”

Police Chief Schubert shared the photo and asked if anyone knew who had placed the lock on the bridge. He said he wanted to share the amazing shot with them.

In a tweet, he thanks the people of Pittsburgh and KDKA for helping unite him with the owner of the lock.

Thanks to people sharing my message & @KDKA putting it on the news, I was able to connect with the owner tonight. She told me the meaning of the message on the lock & it’s truly heartwarming. I am going to give them a 16×20 print of the photo. That’s how we roll at @PghPolice — Scott Schubert (@PghPoliceChief) June 16, 2019

He says the meaning of the lock is truly heartwarming.

Now, the owner has a 16×20 print of the photo to always cherish.