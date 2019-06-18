PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This week marks the first anniversary of the shooting death of Antwon Rose II.

In the days and months following, protestors and concerned community members expressed an interest in a countywide citizen police review board.

Allegheny County Councilman Dewitt Walton tells KDKA: “It’s the right thing to do.”

He said it “goes far beyond Antwon Rose.”

“It is a moral and legal imperative.”

That’s why he tells KDKA that he’s looking to host more public discussions and bring it to a vote in late summer or early fall.

“Every council person will be required to put forth a vote whether they support it or whether they don’t support it,” said the councilman.

“There won’t be a place to hide.”

Not everyone supports the legislation.

“I worry that it’s making a public promise that we can’t fulfill,” said Beth Pittinger, executive director, City of Pittsburgh’s independent Citizen Police Review Board.

Pittinger said it’s more complicated than the county council wants to admit.

She argues the issue is more with inadequate state legislation — and the lack of stricter employment guidelines for officers.

“We also could solicit the support of the elected in the local or county to encourage some statewide reform in terms of employment of police officers so we don’t have overworked, part-time, underpaid law enforcement officers.”

But Walton said he will continue this push with or without her support.

“At some point in time, we have to address these issues straight forward. Honestly.”