PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is receiving top honors as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the country.
U.S. News & World Report has ranked UPMC Children’s Hospital eighth on their “Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll.” They do the rankings annually to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses.
Boston Children’s Hospital tops the list, followed by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and tied for third are Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston.
- To see the full rankings, visit this link.
UPMC says Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has also been ranked nationally for “excellence in all 10 specialty areas.”
It is also among the top 10 hospitals in five of the specialties: No. 2 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 6 in diabetes and endocrinology, No. 7 in gastroenterology and gastroenterology surgery, No. 6 in pulmonology and tied for No. 10 in urology.
In a press release, UPMC Children’s Hospital President Mark Sevco said:
“It is an extraordinary achievement to be recognized as one of the best children’s hospitals in the country. I am honored to work with all the outstanding and talented health care professionals who are committed to putting children first. The rankings reflect our staff’s dedication to creating the ultimate patient care experience by providing compassionate and world-renowned care for every single patient and family every single day.”
The rankings will be published in the “Best Hospitals 2020” guidebook, which will be available in September.