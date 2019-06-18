NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are thanking the public for helping them catch an alleged restaurant thief.
The New Sewickley Township Police Department requested the community’s help yesterday in identifying a man who allegedly broke into 68’s Feed Mill in New Brighton and stole money from a safe after the restaurant closed Sunday.
The man looked directly into the security camera after breaking into the establishment, according to authorities.
After help from officers in Beaver Falls and New Brighton, as well as several tips from community members, police say the suspect was identified Monday as 45-year-old Cory Rahl. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.
Around 8:45 this morning, Chief Ronald Leindecker of New Sewickley Township Police says that officers in Marion Township got a call about a suspicious car at a gas well site off Route 68.
Investigators found Rahl sleeping inside the vehicle. He is awaiting his arraignment for burglary and other related charges.