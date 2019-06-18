  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are thanking the public for helping them catch an alleged restaurant thief.

The New Sewickley Township Police Department requested the community’s help yesterday in identifying a man who allegedly broke into 68’s Feed Mill in New Brighton and stole money from a safe after the restaurant closed Sunday.

The man looked directly into the security camera after breaking into the establishment, according to authorities.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

After help from officers in Beaver Falls and New Brighton, as well as several tips from community members, police say the suspect was identified Monday as 45-year-old Cory Rahl. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Around 8:45 this morning, Chief Ronald Leindecker of New Sewickley Township Police says that officers in Marion Township got a call about a suspicious car at a gas well site off Route 68.

Investigators found Rahl sleeping inside the vehicle. He is awaiting his arraignment for burglary and other related charges.

