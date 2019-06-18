



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Frito-Lay has recalled its Lightly Salted Barbecue Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk that is dangerous if ingested by certain groups.

June 14th, the company recalled the snack food item saying it could be a problem for people who have milk allergies or are lactose intolerant.

Some of the flavorings from another type of chip were accidentally put into the barbecue chip bags, making them a health hazard.

The chips covered by this recall were distributed at retail locations in: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The Guaranteed Fresh Date of Aug. 27, 2019, can be found on the right side of the front of the bag.

Consumers who have purchased the product can return the product to any retailer for a refund or contact Frito- Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action. No adverse events related to this matter have been reported to date.