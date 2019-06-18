Comments
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a gas station in Scott Township.
According to a Facebook post by the East Carnegie Fire Department and Scott Township Fire District Station 256, they arrived at a structure fire at the Sunoco on Cochran Road at 8:30 a.m.
The Scott Township Fire District was alerted, and prior to that, the Scott Township Police had been dispatched after a 911 call.
The post says police arrived to find smoke coming from the top of the gas station.
Fire crews said they found a fire in the attic space.
The fire was extinguished and first respodners say that no injuries were reported.