SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a gas station in Scott Township.

According to a Facebook post by the East Carnegie Fire Department and Scott Township Fire District Station 256, they arrived at a structure fire at the Sunoco on Cochran Road at 8:30 a.m.

The Scott Township Fire District was alerted, and prior to that, the Scott Township Police had been dispatched after a 911 call.

The post says police arrived to find smoke coming from the top of the gas station.

(Photo Credit: East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256/Facebook)

Fire crews said they found a fire in the attic space.

The fire was extinguished and first respodners say that no injuries were reported.

