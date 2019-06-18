GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A new fireworks showroom is opening in Greensburg — just in time for the Fourth of July.
The Phantom Fireworks showroom grand opening will kick off on June 22 at 135 Donohoe Road.
Phantom Fireworks, which is headquartered in Youngstown, has almost 80 permanent locations now.
The company says there will be Pittsburgh Penguins guests at the opening, along with an autographed memorabilia raffle and a fireworks raffle.
“For many years, people would come across the Ohio/Pennsylvania border into Ohio for fireworks,” said Bruce Zoldan, President and CEO of Phantom Fireworks in a press release.
“A lot of the time, people would ask us when we planned on opening another showroom in Pennsylvania. Now that Greensburg is open, we have faith our customers will be better serviced.”