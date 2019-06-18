



LINCOLN BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Lisa Opfar of Lincoln Borough is ready to see some sun and blue skies. Instead, she’s seeing a cracked Harrison Road.

On top of that, trees and debris are down on the road. Because of this, part of the street is blocked off.

“You have to go down and all the way around either way. It’s just a pain in the butt to try and get out of here sometimes,” says Opfar.

“Pretty much around any of these roads, you’ll see along the side of the road, a lot of them are caving in.”

PennDOT says it’s currently dealing with 95 landslides in District 11 which is made up of Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.

Reis Run Road in the North Hills has been dealing this muddy mess for some time, threatening residents there.

“You have saturated soil and ground and when you just don’t see anything relief from that, and on top of that you have strong wind speeds, you get our winter season,” says KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley.

Smiley says it’s too soon to tell if global warming is to blame for all the rain.

“We’ve had this persistent boundary this subtropical jet and at time polar jet right on top of us,” the meteorologist explains.

As for Lisa Opfar, she’s trying to look at the bright side of all of this when it comes to her grandkids.

“I don’t mind road being closed cause they like to ride bikes,” she says.

Smiley said we are above average when it comes to rainfall, but not nearly what we had last year.

He said it looks like we are expected to see this wet weather pattern throughout the summer.