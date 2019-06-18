



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Looks like Kennywood has installed the final piece of track on the Steel Curtain.

“Crews spent much of today working on completion, which largely consists of torqueing (tightening) bolts on the ride and prepping the site and structure to begin test runs,” said Nick Paradise, the Director of Public Relations & Social Media.

Steel Curtain is the centerpiece of what will be Steelers Country, a themed area coming to the park this summer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Related Stories:

Steelers Country Is Coming To Kennywood: New Coaster ‘The Steel Curtain’ Unveiled

Kennywood Unveils Steelers-Themed Cars For Steel Curtain Roller Coaster

Kennywood Offers Preview Of Record-Setting ‘Steel Curtain’ Roller Coaster

Kennywood Installs Tallest Portion of Steel Curtain

The latest attraction is a milestone for the amusement park, including all 9 inversions for a North America record.

It’s one of the world’s tallest coasters standing 197-feet-tall.

“Steel Curtain will be the centerpiece of Steelers Country at Kennywood, a themed area coming to the park this summer in part of an unprecedented partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said Kennywood Amusement Park.

The amusement park is looking forward to guests enjoying the newest addition.