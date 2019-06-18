



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man from the South Side will stand trial for a long list of assault charges including attempted rape, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.

These charges stem from earlier this month when a woman told police she was walking along Riverfront Trail towards Highmark stadium on the South Side when a man, Robert Williamson, 61, ran up behind her and held a knife to her throat.

She says he threw her to the ground, got on top of her and assaulted her.

At one point the suspect put the knife down, and that’s when the victim used that opportunity to grab it and throw it away.

She managed to punch him in the back of the head and was able to break free. She ran towards the stadium for help where 911 was called.

The victim described Williamson and he was identified through surveillance video from the area where investigators say he could be seen stalking and grabbing the victim along the trail.

Williamson appeared in court wearing a red Allegheny County jail jumpsuit.

There was no testimony before he waived his case to court.

He was taken back to the Allegheny County Jail where he has been since he was arrested because he is unable to post a $75,000 straight bond.