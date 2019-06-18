PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their 2019 pre-season schedule.
The six-game schedule pits them against the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.
The Pens will open the pre-season against the Sabres on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena. This is the second time the Pens will play a pre-season game at State College.
They will play their first pre-season home game on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Blue Jackets.
Then, they hit the road for a game in Columbus on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m., and a game in Detroit on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.
The Pen will wrap up the pre-season with games at home against Detroit on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. and against Buffalo on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.
The final game against the Sabres will be the Penguins’ annual Free Game for Kids.
