PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their 2019 pre-season schedule.

The six-game schedule pits them against the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.

The Pens will open the pre-season against the Sabres on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena. This is the second time the Pens will play a pre-season game at State College.

They will play their first pre-season home game on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Blue Jackets.

Then, they hit the road for a game in Columbus on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m., and a game in Detroit on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

The Pen will wrap up the pre-season with games at home against Detroit on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. and against Buffalo on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.

The final game against the Sabres will be the Penguins’ annual Free Game for Kids.

To see the full schedule, visit the Penguins’ website at this link.

