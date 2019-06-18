PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is celebrating Pride Month with a free event Friday night.
“Pride After Dark” will be held at the museum from 6 to 10 p.m. The 21+ event will have cocktails, entertainment and, of course, science.
Activities include games from the Pittsburgh-based OUTrageous Bingo, a scavenger hunt through the galleries and a chance to suggest drag names for “Dippy” — the museum’s beloved Diplodocus statue and mascot.
The entire event is free, thanks to Dr. Richard Moriarty — a board member who made a donation to waive the entrance fee.
“After Dark is one of the best parties in town,” said Moriarty, “What an excellent continuation of Pride Month celebrations. I am honored and pleased to be able to make this event more accessible to the community.”
For more details and to register for tickets, click here.