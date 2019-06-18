PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Rivers Casino will be breaking ground on a new $60 million North Shore hotel later this summer.

The seven-story, four-star property will be called “The Landing Hotel Pittsburgh.”

It will have 219 guest rooms and be attached to the casino’s façade, facing the Carnegie Science Center. The Landing Hotel is expected to bring about 128 permanent jobs to the city, as well as 1,400 construction jobs.

Casino officials say the hotel will have expansive windows, along with 10 luxury terrace suites with private first-floor patios.

This is the second location for The Landing Hotel. The first opened in 2017 in Schenectady, New York.

Rivers Casino got approval for the hotel in 2017, but officials say the development was delayed due to gaming legislation that added mini-casinos to Pennsylvania.

In a press release, Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh CEO Greg Carlin says: “The time is right. Statewide gaming expansion changed our schedule, but never our intentions. Rush Street always envisioned a hotel for Rivers to create a full-service destination on the North Shore. We see it as a natural evolution.”

Officials say it will take about 18 months to complete the hotel project, with construction getting underway this summer.

Rivers Casino hopes to cut the ribbon on the new facility in early 2021.