  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Freebies, Taco Bell


PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Tuesday as part of its “Steal A Taco” promotion during the NBA Finals.

Anyone can stop by a Taco Bell from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to pick up a complimentary Doritos Locos Taco. But customers placing an order online through the Taco Bell website or app can grab their free taco any time on Tuesday.

Taco lovers have the Golden State Warriors to thank for the promotion, as they “stole” a game on the road against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

For more information on this story, visit CBS Sacramento.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s