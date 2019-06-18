  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Climate Change, Gov. Tom Wolf, Local News, news, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf wants Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature to authorize the state to join a regional consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The Democratic governor’s move is part of his effort to fight climate change in the nation’s No. 3 electric power state.

Wolf’s aides have approached key lawmakers in recent days about adding the provision to budget-related legislation that’s expected to pass this month.

The consortium, called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, is a cap-and-trade program among Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states. Owners of certain power plants fueled by coal, oil or natural gas must pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit.

The Senate’s Republican majority leader, Jake Corman, says his caucus is reviewing it. Wolf’s administration isn’t commenting.

