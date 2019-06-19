Comments
WARREN, Pa. (KDKA) — The second-best camping spot in the country is located right here in Western Pennsylvania, according to a new survey.
Located in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains, Allegheny National Forest ranked as the number two camping destination in the United States on a survey from Hipcamp.com.
The website, designed to help people discover and book campgrounds, used internal data to determine which campgrounds were the most popular among users within the past year.
The number one spot went to Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
Pennsylvania’s only national forest is approximately 517,000 acres and includes land in Elk, Forest, McKean and Warren counties.