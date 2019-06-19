



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been one year since Antwon Rose II was shot and killed by former police officer Michael Rosfeld.

It sparked weeks of protests and calls for greater police accountability.

“To be honest with you it was almost living it all over again,” said Sunny, a community activist. “I can’t image how Miss Michelle feels, but I know how I feel and that wasn’t even my child.”

She said her memories of Antwon are sweet.

“Antwon played with the kids and he worked at the Dominos down the street from my house so it was very personal for me,” said Sunny.

Activist Amber Sloan said she believes change is happening- but slowly.

“We sat down with Mayor Peduto in terms of building bridges of trust and that’s coming together,” said Sloan.

WATCH: Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Reflects On Antwon Rose Protests



After a jury acquitted former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld this spring, she shifted focus to the legislation.

“That police officer was indeed indicted, but he ultimately got off so, me and Rep Gainey have partnered together to come up with a use of force bill,” said Rep. Summer Lee.

In Harrisburg Wednesday, representatives Lee and Ed Gainey talked about the new HB 1664.

“This is the first anniversary for a tragedy that should have never took place,” said Rep. Gainey.

RELATED STORIES:

It’s a pack of bills meant to bring about change in police procedure.

“What our bills say is that a police officer can only use deadly force when he is protecting himself or another person from a threat of an imminent death or serious bodily injury,” said Rep. Lee.

Activists Sloan and Sunny tell KDKA there’s hope for them in this new legislation.

“The use of force law is put in a such way that justifies killing for children and black people and just humanity all around.”