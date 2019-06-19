



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with slider recipes for summer!

Sliders ~ Done 3 Ways

Chicken & Mozzarella Sliders

Ingredients:

6 thinly sliced boneless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 Roma tomato, thinly sliced

12 fresh basil leaves

1 (8 ounce) package fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, sliced

12 slider buns, split

½ cup mayonnaise, combined with store-bought pesto, to taste

Directions:

Cut chicken breasts in half to fit a slider bun. Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Lightly oil a grill or pan-grill over medium heat. Grill chicken until no longer pink inside, about 5 minutes each side. Set aside.

Toast slider buns by grilling them cut-side-down.

For each sandwich, layer cooked chicken breast, tomato slice, fresh basil leaf, and Buffalo Mozzarella slice between the toasted slider buns and top with a dollop of the pesto mayonnaise before securing them with a bamboo pick.

Cheese Steak Sliders

Ingredients:

Grilled rib-eye steak, sliced thin

12 Provolone cheese slices

Caramelized onions

Sautéed mushrooms

12 slider buns, split

Directions:

Grill the steak to desired doneness on a lightly oiled grill or pan-grill over medium heat. Set aside.

Toast slider buns by grilling them cut-side-down on the grill.

For each sandwich, layer the sliced, cooked steak with a provolone slice ~ top with the caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms between the toasted slider buns. Secure with a bamboo pick.

Cuban Pork Sliders

Ingredients:

Pork tenderloin, sliced

Ham, thinly sliced

12 slices of Swiss cheese

Kosher dill pickle chips

Dijon mustard

12 slider buns, split

Directions:

Cook the pork tenderloin to desired doneness. Slice, and set aside.

Toast the slider buns by grilling them cut-side-down on the grill. Once toasted, spread both cut side of buns with Dijon mustard.

For each sandwich, layer the sliced, cooked pork with a slice of Swiss cheese and the Kosher dill pickle chips between the toasted slider buns. Secure with a bamboo pick.