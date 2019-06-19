PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with slider recipes for summer!
Sliders ~ Done 3 Ways
Chicken & Mozzarella Sliders
Ingredients:
- 6 thinly sliced boneless chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Roma tomato, thinly sliced
- 12 fresh basil leaves
- 1 (8 ounce) package fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, sliced
- 12 slider buns, split
- ½ cup mayonnaise, combined with store-bought pesto, to taste
Directions:
Cut chicken breasts in half to fit a slider bun. Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Lightly oil a grill or pan-grill over medium heat. Grill chicken until no longer pink inside, about 5 minutes each side. Set aside.
Toast slider buns by grilling them cut-side-down.
For each sandwich, layer cooked chicken breast, tomato slice, fresh basil leaf, and Buffalo Mozzarella slice between the toasted slider buns and top with a dollop of the pesto mayonnaise before securing them with a bamboo pick.
Cheese Steak Sliders
Ingredients:
- Grilled rib-eye steak, sliced thin
- 12 Provolone cheese slices
- Caramelized onions
- Sautéed mushrooms
- 12 slider buns, split
Directions:
Grill the steak to desired doneness on a lightly oiled grill or pan-grill over medium heat. Set aside.
Toast slider buns by grilling them cut-side-down on the grill.
For each sandwich, layer the sliced, cooked steak with a provolone slice ~ top with the caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms between the toasted slider buns. Secure with a bamboo pick.
Cuban Pork Sliders
Ingredients:
- Pork tenderloin, sliced
- Ham, thinly sliced
- 12 slices of Swiss cheese
- Kosher dill pickle chips
- Dijon mustard
- 12 slider buns, split
Directions:
Cook the pork tenderloin to desired doneness. Slice, and set aside.
Toast the slider buns by grilling them cut-side-down on the grill. Once toasted, spread both cut side of buns with Dijon mustard.
For each sandwich, layer the sliced, cooked pork with a slice of Swiss cheese and the Kosher dill pickle chips between the toasted slider buns. Secure with a bamboo pick.