  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cooking With Rania, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with slider recipes for summer!

Sliders ~ Done 3 Ways

 

Chicken & Mozzarella Sliders

Ingredients:

  • 6 thinly sliced boneless chicken breasts
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Roma tomato, thinly sliced
  • 12 fresh basil leaves
  • 1 (8 ounce) package fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, sliced
  • 12 slider buns, split
  • ½ cup mayonnaise, combined with store-bought pesto, to taste

Directions:

Cut chicken breasts in half to fit a slider bun. Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Lightly oil a grill or pan-grill over medium heat. Grill chicken until no longer pink inside, about 5 minutes each side. Set aside.

Toast slider buns by grilling them cut-side-down.
For each sandwich, layer cooked chicken breast, tomato slice, fresh basil leaf, and Buffalo Mozzarella slice between the toasted slider buns and top with a dollop of the pesto mayonnaise before securing them with a bamboo pick.

Cheese Steak Sliders

Ingredients:

  • Grilled rib-eye steak, sliced thin
  • 12 Provolone cheese slices
  • Caramelized onions
  • Sautéed mushrooms
  • 12 slider buns, split

Directions:

Grill the steak to desired doneness on a lightly oiled grill or pan-grill over medium heat. Set aside.

Toast slider buns by grilling them cut-side-down on the grill.

For each sandwich, layer the sliced, cooked steak with a provolone slice ~ top with the caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms between the toasted slider buns. Secure with a bamboo pick.

Cuban Pork Sliders

Ingredients:

  • Pork tenderloin, sliced
  • Ham, thinly sliced
  • 12 slices of Swiss cheese
  • Kosher dill pickle chips
  • Dijon mustard
  • 12 slider buns, split

Directions:

Cook the pork tenderloin to desired doneness. Slice, and set aside.

Toast the slider buns by grilling them cut-side-down on the grill. Once toasted, spread both cut side of buns with Dijon mustard.

For each sandwich, layer the sliced, cooked pork with a slice of Swiss cheese and the Kosher dill pickle chips between the toasted slider buns. Secure with a bamboo pick.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s