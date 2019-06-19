PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found inside a home in East Pittsburgh after a Cambria County jail inmate told a counselor he had killed someone.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office she is 25-year-old Whitney Maleeca Lyn Boyer.
Her body was found on Monday after the inmate told a counselor he had killed someone at that home on Maple Street. The counselor then passed along the information to authorities.
“From my understanding, he went to a counselor and said, ‘I need to tell you something,’ and said that he committed a crime, and gave the location,” Tpr. Melinda Bondarenda, of Pennsylvania State Police, said.
The Medical Examiner’s report does not list Boyer’s cause of death.
Her body was badly decomposed.
State police said the man will likely face charges in connection with the death, but they note the investigation is ongoing.
(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)