



GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators have released the names of the people killed in a triple-fatal crash Tuesday in Fayette County.

Kayla Burwell of Uniontown, 20, Ronald Burwell, 53, of Uniontown and Hunter Gibbs, 4, of McClellandtown died after a Ford pickup and a tri-axle truck collided on Route 21.

Gibbs was in the pickup truck with his babysitter, Kayla Burwell, and her father Ronald Burwell when the fatal crash occurred just before 4 p.m. near the Double T-Bar and Grill on McClellandtown Road.

The little boy had just celebrated his fourth birthday only two days earlier.

A balloon and flower memorial now lay where he lost his life and his heart valve was donated by his family to save the life of another child.

According to a State Police report, investigators say it appears the dump truck that hit the pickup carrying the two adults and child crossed the double yellow line, striking the Ford head-on.

The name of the driver of the dump truck has not been released, and so far no charges have been filed.

But according to the Fayette County District Attorney’s office, the investigation is far from over.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to cover the funeral expenses for the Burwell family.