  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Evacuations, Fire, Latrobe, Local TV, Westmoreland County

LATROBE (KDKA) — An apartment fire forced a family of four from their home in Westmoreland County overnight.

The fire chief in Latrobe said the fire started in the bathroom of a third-floor apartment on Ligonier Street, near McKinley Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Someone living there shut the bathroom door, which helped contain the fire.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the mother and her three children who live in that apartment.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s