LATROBE (KDKA) — An apartment fire forced a family of four from their home in Westmoreland County overnight.
The fire chief in Latrobe said the fire started in the bathroom of a third-floor apartment on Ligonier Street, near McKinley Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Someone living there shut the bathroom door, which helped contain the fire.
No one was hurt.
The Red Cross is helping the mother and her three children who live in that apartment.
