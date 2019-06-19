GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage near Commodore today to determine if a tornado occurred Sunday.
A storm survey will be completed near Commodore in Indiana County, PA today to determine what type of storm damage occurred with thunderstorms that moved through the area Sunday evening.
Severe storms ripped through parts of Western Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Fire departments and rescue teams in Indiana County reported that multiple trees had snapped during the storm on Sunday evening, according to the weather service.
The storm happened on Sunday but it looks like the NWS will survey for another potential tornado…. per NWS: ‘PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT
INDIANA, PA FIRE DEPT/RESCUE NUMEROUS TREES SNAPPED. THIS WILL REQUIRE A NWS STORM SURVEY FOR A POSSIBLE TORNADO WEDNESDAY.’ pic.twitter.com/PWG2rsobCs
These reports prompted meteorologists to assess the damage Wednesday to establish whether it was caused by a tornado, as opposed to high winds.
They will gather data in the area, considering 28 different types of damage to structures and trees to determine a tornado’s strength and scale.
Surveyors then determine where the tornado falls on an enhanced F-scale rating from EF0 to EF5, with an EF2 rating or higher considered a significant tornado.
Assigning this rating is one of the most challenging tasks survey teams must complete, according to the weather service.
An EF1 tornado was already determined to have touched down in Butler and Armstrong counties Sunday.