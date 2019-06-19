Filed Under:Green Township, Indiana County, Local TV, National Weather Service, Pittsburgh News, Storm Damage


GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage near Commodore today to determine if a tornado occurred Sunday.

Severe storms ripped through parts of Western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Fire departments and rescue teams in Indiana County reported that multiple trees had snapped during the storm on Sunday evening, according to the weather service.

These reports prompted meteorologists to assess the damage Wednesday to establish whether it was caused by a tornado, as opposed to high winds.

They will gather data in the area, considering 28 different types of damage to structures and trees to determine a tornado’s strength and scale.

Surveyors then determine where the tornado falls on an enhanced F-scale rating from EF0 to EF5, with an EF2 rating or higher considered a significant tornado.

Assigning this rating is one of the most challenging tasks survey teams must complete, according to the weather service.

An EF1 tornado was already determined to have touched down in Butler and Armstrong counties Sunday.

