PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — A flight from Pittsburgh to Dallas had to be diverted to Oklahoma City because of an alleged unruly and drunken passenger.
The incident happened Sunday night after the American Airlines flight left Pittsburgh International Airport.
A flight attendant says she was trying to give 32-year-old Brandon Ganus, of Weatherford, Texas, bottles of water to calm him down, but then he got into a brawl with the passenger sitting next to him.
“He tried exiting out of the front door, and we stopped him, so we went to his seat and we turned on the lights bright. Then, him and the person next to him got into a brawl,” said the flight attendant.
She said Ganus then punched her in the chest.
Eventually, crew members and other passengers zip-tied and duct taped Ganus’ hands until the plane landed.
“I left the handcuffs up front with the other flight attendants in case anything happened, but I had the duct tape with me in the back, and then we just ran together at the same time,” the flight attendant said.
In Oklahoma City, police boarded the plane around 11:30 p.m. and arrested Ganus.
In police body cam video, officers can be seen making their way through the plane and arresting Ganus. One apparent passenger can be heard saying “go get him.”
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, assault and battery and disorderly conduct. He posted bond on Tuesday, and is now out of jail.
The report says Ganus used a “variety of … colorful obscenities” to threaten the officers and their families, and that he was eventually taken from the airport in a wheelchair because he had dropped to his knees to resist arrest.
Following the arrest, the plane departed less than an hour later for Dallas/Fort Worth.
I was a passenger on this flight. The guy was drunk when he boarded the plane, likely consumed during the 2+ hour delay in departure. He was belligerent then became combative. Passengers (not flight attendants) were compelled to subdue him. He broke free of the inadequate restraints a few times and had to be restrained further. None of us wanted a further delay, but landing the plane to have him removed was the right thing to do for the safety of all.
