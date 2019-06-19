



PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling its frozen cut leaf spinach conventional and organic 16-ounce bags because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled products were sold in 19 states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

The items have been pulled from store shelves.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The items being recalled are:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16 ounce bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, with a use by date of 12/03/21

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16 ounce bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, with a use by date of 12/03/21.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, young children and the elderly.

Anyone who purchased the affected items should throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website at this link.