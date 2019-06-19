



WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh resident was arrested on terrorism charges after he allegedly was planning to attack the Legacy International Worship Center on the North Side.

Mustafa Alowemer, a 21-year-old man that was admitted to the United States as a refugee from Syria, is facing one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive, destructive device or weapon of mass destruction.

“Targeting places of worship is beyond the pale, no matter what the motivation,” said Assistant Attorney General Demers. “The defendant is alleged to have plotted just such an attack of a church in Pittsburgh in the name of ISIS. The National Security Division and our partners will continue our efforts to identify and bring to justice individuals in our country who seek to commit violence on behalf of ISIS and other terrorist organizations. I want to thank the agents, analysts, and prosecutors who are responsible for this investigation.”

According to an affidavit, the FBI Pittsburgh Joint Terrorism Task Force, an investigation revealed that the man had plotted to place a bomb on the church and he was inspired by ISIS.

Alowemer also said he targeted the church in order to “take revenge for our brothers in Nigeria.”

