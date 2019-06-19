Comments
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Wilkinsburg.
Police say Alonzo Glen, 27, turned himself in to officers overnight.
Glen is accused of fatally shooting a 49-year-old man in the head. The victim was found in a home on Laketon Road during the early morning hours of June 11.
He later died at a hospital.
Glen is facing criminal homicide charges.
He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail until his arraignment.