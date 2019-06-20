TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Arrested For Allegedly Planning ISIS-inspired Church Bombing
Filed Under:Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, NCAA Football, Pitt Athletics, Pitt Football, University Of Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After making a major donation to the university, Aaron Donald now has his name of the walls of Pitt Football’s South Side training center.

Pitt Athletics unveiled the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center Wednesday, with new signage outside of the weight room from the practice fields as well as the main entrance to the facility.

The Penn Hills native made a seven-figure donation to Pitt back in April of this year. The defensive lineman is a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year as well as a multiple Pro-Bowl player for the Los Angeles Rams.

“I love Pittsburgh. This is a great university. This is where I’m comfortable at. This is home.” – @AaronDonald97 The great AD spoke to the media in front of Pitt’s newly named Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.”

“I love Pittsburgh,” Donald said. “They allow me to train here and use everything just like if I was still here playing with them. This is where I am comfortable at, this is where it all started, this is what keeps you grounded, keeps you going, keeps you pushing and this is home to me.”

“Welcome to the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center. “Hard Work Pays Off.”

“An unbelievable legacy. Forever grateful to you, @AaronDonald97!”

“Hard work pays off. The @AaronDonald97 Football Performance Center at @Pitt_FB.”

