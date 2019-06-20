CBS announced today actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg will be the host for the network’s new show Love Island this summer. Vandenberg will preside over the matchmaking when the U.S. version of the international reality sensation debuts with a special 90-minute premiere, Tuesday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) only on CBS. New one-hour episodes continue every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

“As a huge fan of the show, I can’t tell you how excited I am to be hosting Love Island this summer. I’m here for it all… the love, the relationships, the re-coupling… bring it on,” said Arielle Vandenberg. “I feel so honored to be at the head of the table watching it all go down!”

“Watching Love Island is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week with your best friends…and Arielle would be the friend bringing the popcorn,” said Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming. “Aside from being a huge fan of the genre, she’s a gifted performer with an impressive resume across multiple mediums who has a genuine and unique connection with all of her fans. We couldn’t be more thrilled that she’s joining us on this wild ride this summer.”

Love Island begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in Fiji, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple-up – those who fail to find a partner to couple-up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Be sure to tune in Tuesday, July 9th at 8:00 PM ET/PT to catch Arielle and all the Love Island cast mates, only on CBS.