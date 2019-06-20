ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA)– Seven people are facing assault, harassment and other charges after a brutal attack on a former all-star and defensive tackle from Aliquippa High School.

Arrington “Bo” Gipson, 22, was a starter and captain of his high school football team. He went on to play for The University of Delaware before transferring to St. Vincent College, where he didn’t play football.

He’s also a nephew of pro football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, according to an online report by the Western Pennsylvania Wildcatz, a developmental football team in the area.

Earlier this month, Gipson was brutally attacked at the intersection of Wade and Meadow in his hometown.

According to a criminal complaint, he was surrounded while inside his car in the middle of the street on the night of June 4.

A group of young men and women, according to police, dragged him out on his vehicle before viciously kicking him and cutting him with a knife across his face.

Police say Gipson’s face was “severely swollen.” He faces multiple surgeries for his injuries.

All seven suspects charged with attacking him are from Aliquippa. Investigators say that none of the suspects are in custody, but police are committed to finding them.

The suspects are:

Amir Perry, 19

Gevod Tyson, 19

Richard Lowe, 26

Thomas Markus Perry, 22

Rashanique Lowe, 24

Ramari Lowe, 19

One juvenile

Gipson did not want to talk to KDKA Thursday and neither did his father, who is the principal at Aliquippa High School.

Sources close to the investigation say the attack may have been in retaliation for an incident in April, in which Gipson was accused of assaulting a woman and taking her against her will into a vehicle.

Those charges against Gipson were later dropped. There’s no word on what his football career now holds.