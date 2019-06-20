



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA)- -An audit of Pittsburgh Public Schools’ transportation services shows the district missed out on nearly $2 million in state reimbursements because of poor record-keeping and no-bid contracts.

“Student transportation is among the largest expenses school districts must pay,” Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said. “Providing safe and reliable transportation is critical and must be done as efficiently as possible to ensure as much education funding as possible makes it into the classroom.”

According to auditors, the district paid over $119 million to some 20 different vendors using nearly 600 vehicles to transport more than 21,000 students. For five consecutive years, the district failed to require transportation vendors to submit fuel data that could have resulted in more than $2 million in state reimbursements.

“It is too late now for the district to recoup that $2 million, but I am glad to see the district has begun seeking that reimbursement,” DePasquale said, noting that the district received $717,863 for 2017 and 2018 combined. “That’s nearly three-quarters of a million dollars the district can invest in student education.”

Auditors also pointed out the district’s failure to keep required documentation on the $32 million in state transportation reimbursements it did receive.

“The lack of record-keeping by the district’s former transportation director was completely irresponsible and unacceptable,” DePasquale said. “Without proper records, my team was unable to determine if the district missed out on additional funds from the state.”

Additionally, auditors were concerned about the lack of competitive bidding and the same one-size-fits-all contract being given to each vendor.

This performance audit is separate from DePasquale’s ongoing review of travel by district officials and contracts that were awarded without seeking bids.

