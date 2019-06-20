LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — There’s a new face on the block on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville and it’s a mural in progress of Pirates legend Roberto Clemente.

The mural is being painted on the side of the Clemente Museum and Clemente’s former teammate and Pittsburgh Pirates broadcaster Steve Blass made a contribution.

“I’m creative, I can’t give my creativity away, but I’m going to put something up there that I’m going to be very proud of because it’s going to be there for a long time on this wall at the Clemente Museum, so this is a day of great pride,” Blass said.

Blass also added that any time the Clemente Museum calls him, he makes sure to answer.

Kyle Holbrook, the artist that painted the mural, said the images were picked for specific reasons.

“We decided to use these images because they really capture what Clemente is all about,” he said. “It’s pride, it’s strong, it’s dignity and it can stand proud and overlook the city as Clemente should.”

The community is being asked to help contribute to the mural on Friday, June 21 from 3:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.