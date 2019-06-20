Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about an unsolved homicide in the city’s Homewood section.
Donovan Goodwine was shot and killed last month.
Police say his body was found in an alley off of Frankstown Avenue.
Officers were alerted to the shooting by the ShotSpotter notification system.
“We, at this point, are looking for people in the neighborhood who might be aware of who Mr. Goodwine was with on the evening of May 28. If they could respond to us and assist in the investigation,” said Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg.
If you know anything, call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.
Information could be worth up to $1,000.