



LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby may not have walked out of the NHL Awards with hardware, but he was honored with his eighth postseason All-Star berth.

Alex Ovechkin is the only active player with more postseason All-Star selections with 12.

"Congratulations to Sidney Crosby on being named to the NHL's Second All-Star Team. This is the fourth time Crosby has been named to the Second All-Star Team. He is also a four-time First-Team All-Star."

Voting for the All-Star Team is conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season.

2018-19 NHL ALL-STAR TEAM VOTING RESULTS

CENTER

Points (1st-2nd-3rd)

1. CONNOR MCDAVID, EDM 724 (124-31-11)

2. Sidney Crosby, PIT 525 (38-105-20)

3. Nathan MacKinnon, COL 165 (3-20-90)

Crosby was a nominee for the Hart Trophy this season which recognizes “the player judged most valuable to his team.” Crosby ended the 2018-19 season with 100 points. The other nominees included Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (128 points) and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (116 points.) Kucherov ended up winning the Hart, along with the Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. Crosby ended up finishing second in the Hart Trophy race.

"Just some good wholesome content from the #NHLAwards."

Crosby finished in fourth place for the Selke Trophy, which is given to the league’s best defensive forward.

"Sidney Crosby finished 4th in voting for the Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward. As Mike Sullivan often says, he's the best 200-foot player in the game, so it's great to see him firmly in the conversation for that award."

Sidney Crosby finished 4th in voting for the Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward. As Mike Sullivan often says, he's the best 200-foot player in the game, so it's great to see him firmly in the conversation for that award.

Not only did Crosby get to participate in the festivities, he also was able to pose for a picture with Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek, who is fighting pancreatic cancer.

"I'll take Canadian royalty for $1,000!"

