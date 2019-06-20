Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Homewood man, police say.
Pittsburgh Police say that Geron Anderson, 24, of the Hill District, allegedly shot and killed Kenneth Baptiste Jr., 27, in Homewood South back in March.
Baptiste was shot along North Murtland Street, according to police. Someone found him lying near Bennett Street.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, officials said.
Anderson is facing several charges, including criminal homicide.