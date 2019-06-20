TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Arrested For Allegedly Planning ISIS-inspired Church Bombing
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Local TV, Monessen, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

MONESSEN (KDKA) — A man and woman in Westmoreland County are facing animal cruelty charges after two emaciated dogs were found in a Monessen home.

According to the Observer Reporter, 34-year-old Daniel Brewer III and 33-year-old Karen Brewer are charged with two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals resulting in serious bodily injury or death and animal neglect.

Police were sent to the home after Daniel’s mother asked officers to check on her son’s two dogs.

The Observer Reporter reports that both pit bulls’ ribs were visible, and it appeared they hadn’t had food or water for a long time. The dogs were locked in a bedroom that was covered in feces.

(Source: Facebook)

(Source: Facebook)

The dogs have been taken in by the Westmoreland County Humane Society. The shelter is getting them medical attention and will then find them a foster family.

The Brewers will be in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s