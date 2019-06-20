MONESSEN (KDKA) — A man and woman in Westmoreland County are facing animal cruelty charges after two emaciated dogs were found in a Monessen home.
According to the Observer Reporter, 34-year-old Daniel Brewer III and 33-year-old Karen Brewer are charged with two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals resulting in serious bodily injury or death and animal neglect.
Police were sent to the home after Daniel’s mother asked officers to check on her son’s two dogs.
The Observer Reporter reports that both pit bulls’ ribs were visible, and it appeared they hadn’t had food or water for a long time. The dogs were locked in a bedroom that was covered in feces.
The dogs have been taken in by the Westmoreland County Humane Society. The shelter is getting them medical attention and will then find them a foster family.
The Brewers will be in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.