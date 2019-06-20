TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Arrested For Allegedly Planning ISIS-inspired Church Bombing
Filed Under:Jack Rabbit, Kennywood Park, Local TV, National Amusement Park Historical Association, Phantom's Revenge, Pittsburgh News


WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — In an annual survey from the National Amusement Park Historical Association, Kennywood came away with four honors including favorite steel coaster.

The individual voters voted Kennywood their second favorite traditional park overall, behind Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania.

The Phantom’s Revenge was voted their favorite steel roller coaster, beating out Cedar Point’s Millennium Force and Carowinds Fury 325.

The Jack Rabbit was also voted second favorite wood roller coaster, behind Phoenix at Knoebels Amusement Park Resort.

Finally, Kennywood’s holiday lights were tied for second favorite post-summer season events with Dollywood’s Smokey Mountain Christmas.

This was the National Amusement Park Historical Association 33rd annual Amusement Park and Attractions Survey.

