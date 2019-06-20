



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Three medical marijuana facilities have been chosen to help the state research the use of cannabis to treat medical conditions.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday that the three facilities were approved to participate in the state’s medical marijuana research program, which is guided by the Medical Marijuana Act.

Known as clinical registrants, they will provide marijuana to eight state-approved universities that are conducting clinical research on the use of cannabis to treat the 21 medical conditions eligible under state law, according to the Health Department.

The three facilities are:

PA Options for Wellness, Inc., affiliated with Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey

Agronomed Biologics LLC, affiliated with Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia

MLH Explorations, LLC, affiliated with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia

“This research is essential to providing physicians with more evidence-based research to make clinical decisions for their patients,” the state secretary of health, Dr. Rachel Levine, said in an announcement of the medical marijuana research program.

“It is the cornerstone of our program and the key to our clinically-based, patient-focused program for those suffering with cancer, PTSD and other serious medical conditions.”

The department says this July, these medical marijuana facilities will meet with the academic research centers to discuss their research goals and how it could help patients.

Pennsylvania was the 24th state to launch a medical marijuana program when Gov. Tom Wolf signed it into law back in April of 2016.

Since then, more than 100,000 Pennsylvanians have been approved to use medical marijuana.