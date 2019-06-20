



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–Today marks the eighth straight day of measurable rain in Pittsburgh.

The area is soaked and soils are saturated. Through yesterday Pittsburgh had seen just over 2” of rain (2.03”) in the 7 day wet stretch.

Pittsburgh and most of the area will likely see around a half inch of additional rain over the day today. There will be one or two spots that see drastically more rain than that (24 hour total rain between 1.5” to 2”) and that is why the flash flood watch is in effect.

For most, there will be three distinct time periods of rain over the next 24 hours. This morning rain showers will be possible through about 10 a.m.

While a rumble or two of thunder can’t be ruled out, we are generally expecting rain showers for the morning. The morning rain chance comes to an end around 10 a.m. with a mostly dry period setting up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The area is painted in the ‘marginal risk’ area for today and if we see any severe weather it will almost certainly happen from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Strong wind speeds are the main concern followed by hail and even a tornado chance. The chance for severe weather is pretty low but you cannot rule it out with the set-up today. Finally after 10 p.m. through early Friday morning there will be a chance for rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder as well.

High temperatures for today will hit the mid to upper 70s. KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley is bumping our forecast high up to 77 degrees. We could easily beat that with a high maybe as high as 80 degrees.

Winds will be out of the southwest at around 7-12mph.

There’s a chance for rain on Friday due to rain sticking around in the early morning hours. Most of the day will be dry and most will sleep through any showers that occur.

Saturday is still expected to be dry along with Sunday with scattered showers and storms expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

