PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All of the rain Pittsburgh has seen so far this season isn’t just affecting people’s plans, it’s also hurting farmers.

Orchard Manager at Soergel Orchards Noah Petronic took KDKA through the fields to show us how the rain is affecting crops.

“Saturated ground doesn’t do good for any kind of root system,” said Petronic.

It’s taking a toll on the apple orchards.

“It can cause the death of a tree, it can cause water core in our apples later in the season,” said Petronic.

The strawberries have always been a big hit here, but they’re not doing so hot this year. A lot of them have rotted, and Petronic said they’ve lost some money on them.

“We have that three-week window to make that profit back on those fields so our season was cut about a week and a half short,” said Petronic.

“They seem to disintegrate a little more quickly because of the water content with all the rain so they don’t last as long but they’re still good,” said customer Susan Rhule.

“Our fields are getting washed out. So saturated you can’t work any ground. We are having trouble getting corn and beans planted,” said Petronic.

So what’s the solution? Petronic said the orchard will just have to adapt to the changing climate if we continue to see more rain from year to year.

“With our apple trees we gotta adapt to different root stalks that can handle winter weather, watch our spray schedules,” said Petronic.

Petronic said all of this rain will affect the business not only later in the season, but for years to come.

WATCH: Increased Rainfall Puts Landscapers Behind



Jake Presley can really only pull weeds when the ground is saturated from all the rain.

“We are used to it. Doesn’t bother me too much,” said Jake Presley.

Presley has been at A&N Lawn Service in West View for a little over a year.

“Trimming is often a mess when do it in rain, you’re just sort of limited to certain things can’t dig as many holes when raining all mud caves in,” said Presley.

“This is probably the worst spring I’ve dealt with,” said Philip Rizzitano.

Rizzitano is the Vice President of the company.

“When it rains one day you lose two days,” said Rizzitano. “If you’re trying to mulch while it’s raining it washes the dye off and looks terrible.”

Rizzitano said he’s not losing business but they are getting yelled out. He said he’s doing what he can to make it work. He’s about a month behind his work.

“I brought more people into work seven days a week instead of six days a week,” said Rizzitano.

He said even that’s been tough because he said a lot of people don’t want to work in the rain.