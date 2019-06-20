



ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA)– Six people face charges in an attack on an Aliquippa man earlier this month.

According to the Beaver County Times, Richard Lowe, 26; Ramari Lowe, 18; Rashanique Lowe, 23; Amir Perry, 19; Gevod Tyson, 18; and Thomas Perry, 21, all of Aliquippa, are each charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment in the June 4th attack on 22-year-old Arrington Gipson. Rashanique Lowe is also charged with additional counts of aggravated assault and simple assault.

According to Aliquippa police, officers were initially called to Wade and Meadow streets for a fight, but people were leaving when they arrived and no one would provide any information.

About 30 minutes later, a woman called police to say her son was dying at her Boundary Street home. Officers arrived and found blood “all over” the kitchen floor.

Gipson told police that he was jumped by two of the suspects. The following day he was allegedly slashed across the forehead with a knife.

Police say Gipson needed surgery for his wounds.

Gipson was charged in April with beating up an unidentified 18-year-old woman and carrying her into his car. Police charged Gipson with aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault, false imprisonment and simple assault, but, according to court records, those charges were withdrawn on May 8.