Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–Free food, a day of fun, and a visit from a Pittsburgh Steeler highlight today’s official kickoff of the Summer Meals in Pittsburgh program.
The rain or shine event is being held on the North Side near the Aviary. Upwards of 400 students are expected to help launch the 2019 program.
Any child under 18 can get a free summer meal, every day, no registration required.
The kickoff party features over 15 community organizations, as well as a visit from Steelers Defensive End Cam Heyward, Mayor Bill Peduto and hunger advocates from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Pittsburgh Public Schools, and Citiparks.