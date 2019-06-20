TAMPA BAY (KDKA) – According to reports, the MLB may allow the Tampa Bay Rays to split time in Montreal, thus becoming a two-city team.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the news Thursday afternoon.

“BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Rays have received MLB’s permission to explore becoming two-city team: the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, sources tell ESPN. The plan: Play early-season home games in the Tampa Bay area and finish the season in Montreal.”

Tampa Bay has been having attendance issues over the recent years because of mediocre play in the American League East. The team also plays in one of the worst and outdated stadiums in the league in Tropicana Field. Experts say this news may be trying to force the city of Tampa Bay to build a new facility to keep the team around.

The Rays Principal Owner Stu Sternberg says he is committed to keeping the team in Tampa.

“My priority remains the same,” Sternberg said. “I am committed to keeping baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come. I believe this concept is worthy of serious exploration.”

The City of Montreal has not had a team since the Expos who became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

Since the Rays are in the American League, the Pirates only play the franchise in selection seasons for inter-league matchups.